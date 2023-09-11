3 people killed in Friday crash just south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County say three people were killed in a crash between two passenger vehicles on Friday morning in Montague Township.

In a news release Friday, OPP said they were investigating a crash on Roger Stevens Drive around Burchill and Douglas roads, which is south of Ottawa and northeast of Smiths Falls. OPP wanted to speak to any witnesses.

OPP called it a serious crash on X, formerly known as Twitter, but would not share further details with CBC.

On Monday, OPP sent another email saying that three men, all Mexican residents, were in one of the vehicles involved and died at the scene.

The Mexican consulate in Ottawa said the three victims were all Mexican citizens and it's assisting their families.

The names of the victims were not released, and there was no word about charges. An investigation is ongoing, OPP said.

Police again asked anyone who was in the area of the crash at about 7:30 a.m. Friday to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.