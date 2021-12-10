Lanark County welcomes free moving, storage services for abuse survivors

A free service that provides moving and storage to survivors of abuse is now available in Lanark County and an event is being held today to raise awareness about it.

The charity Shelter Movers arrived in Ottawa in 2018 and completes about 30 moves per month, according to chapter director Wendy Mitchell in an interview earlier this year.

People needing relocation are referred to Shelter Movers by women's shelters and other social service agencies that work directly with survivors.

Lanark County Interval House has become the charity's first referral agency in the region, enabling Shelter Movers to immerse themselves in the area and provide more targeted support.

The interval house has worked with women and children escaping intimate-partner violence in the area since 1979. Survivors face a particular set of challenges in rural areas that include isolation, a lack of transportation, a greater number of firearms, and a lack of privacy in small, tight-knit communities.

People in rural areas are also twice as likely to experience family violence, according to 2019 data from Statistics Canada.

The Ottawa chapter of Shelter Movers has always done some work in rural areas outside the city, but now they're basing a co-ordinator in Lanark County for three years thanks to funding from a private donor, Mitchell said.

That co-ordinator will better understand and navigate the county's communities, and have improved access to vehicles and storage in the area, among other things.

Shelter Movers hopes to have about 75 to 100 volunteers regularly available to help out in the county, Williams said.

The charity expected to do a few moves a month to get started and increase from there, before gradually expanding elsewhere around Ottawa.

Shelter Movers is offering a free soup lunch at the Carleton Place Canoe Club on Thursday from noon to 2:30 p.m., where six restaurants will compete for the title of best soup. The mayors of Carleton Place, Perth, Mississippi Mills and Smiths Falls were expected to attend.