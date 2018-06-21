Play it safe: Don't jump from trail bridges, Lanark County warns

Lanark County is urging people not to jump from trail bridges, warning of the risk of "catastrophic injury."

The reminder comes after the Ontario Provincial Police alerted county authorities it has received reports of young people jumping into the Mississippi River from fenced-off bridges along the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail (OVRT) in the town of Almonte, Ont.

"No Trespassing" signs are posted at the bridges, according to county officials.

Authorities are concerned about one bridge in particular where the youth were seen jumping, as there are power turbines located on the west side of the bridge.

Spokespeople for Enerdu Power Systems have said those turbines are not currently operating at full speed.

Once they are brought up to full speed, their pulling force will increase — along with the risk of serious injury.

In a news release, Lanark County chief administrative officer Kurt Greaves said members of the public should not be accessing the bridge at all, as the trail isn't set to open until fall 2018.