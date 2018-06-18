Skip to Main Content
Large townhome in Orléans catches fire

Large townhome in Orléans catches fire

Four units in a townhome on Lakepointe Drive in Orléans were damaged in an overnight fire.

4 units damaged by flames on Lakepointe Drive, no injuries reported

CBC News ·
Firefighters respond to a fire at a townhome in Orléans late Sunday night. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Four units in a townhome on Lakepointe Drive in Orléans were damaged in an overnight fire.

Ottawa fire crews were called to the scene off Tenth Line Road south of Innes Road late Sunday night.

The fire was extinguished just before 1 a.m.

Nobody was injured.

The cause and estimated cost of the damage are not yet known.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us