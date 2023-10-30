Driver killed in single-vehicle crash west of Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on TV Tower Road in Laurentian Valley Township Monday morning.

In a news release, OPP in the Upper Ottawa Valley said officers were called to the crash between Matthews Avenue and Russham Road around 6:30 a.m.

The unnamed driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and that stretch of TV Tower Road is closed.

The crash happened near the township's border with Pembroke, nearly 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.