No legal guarantee of bathroom breaks for bus drivers
Labour law relies on 'common sense and reasonableness of employers,' lawyer says
OC Transpo bus drivers complaining about a lack of bathroom breaks aren't about to get any relief from federal or provincial labour laws.
Last week, a bus operator went public with his frustrations, complaining drivers don't even get time to go to the toilet during their shifts. His union backed up that claim.
- OC Transpo driver calls out agency, says it's 'not reliable'
- Bus drivers' union standing by their man
Paul Champ, an Ottawa labour and human rights lawyer, says there are no statutes in any jurisdiction in Canada guaranteeing employees a washroom break.
"Unfortunately, it seems legislators just rely on the common sense and reasonableness of employers," Champ said. "It is kind of a tricky issue because unless it's a disability issue, I don't know what someone can say."
According to the Canada Labour Code, workers are entitled to a 30-minute break every five hours, but an employer can cancel the break to deal with an emergency.
"I've worked a 10-hour piece where I literally didn't have time to pee," said Chris Grover, the OC Transpo driver who went public. "I worked four months of [nine-hour shifts] where I didn't have time to pee."
It's not a new issue, according to Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 279 president Clint Crabtree, who said typical shifts are between 7.5 and eight hours, sometimes without a break. Chronic staff shortages and scheduling snafus are exacerbating the problem, he said.
"It happens quite a bit that they don't have time to get out of the seat, to go take a washroom break," Crabtree said.
On Wednesday, OC Transpo boss John Manconi acknowledged drivers are exhausted, and said many are refusing to take overtime shifts.
"We're hearing about more recovery time, more frequency of service ... it's not a bottomless pit. I'd love to solve everybody's issue. But it's fares, taxes or services," Manconi said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.