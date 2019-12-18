No legal guarantee of bathroom breaks for bus drivers

OC Transpo bus drivers complaining about a lack of bathroom breaks aren't about to get any relief from federal or provincial labour laws.

Last week, a bus operator went public with his frustrations, complaining drivers don't even get time to go to the toilet during their shifts. His union backed up that claim.

Paul Champ, an Ottawa labour and human rights lawyer, says there are no statutes in any jurisdiction in Canada guaranteeing employees a washroom break.

"Unfortunately, it seems legislators just rely on the common sense and reasonableness of employers," Champ said. "It is kind of a tricky issue because unless it's a disability issue, I don't know what someone can say."

'It happens quite a bit that they don't have time to get out of the seat, to go take a washroom break,' said Clint Crabtree, president of the union local representing OC Transpo drivers. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

According to the Canada Labour Code, workers are entitled to a 30-minute break every five hours, but an employer can cancel the break to deal with an emergency.

"I've worked a 10-hour piece where I literally didn't have time to pee," said Chris Grover, the OC Transpo driver who went public. "I worked four months of [nine-hour shifts] where I didn't have time to pee."

It's not a new issue, according to Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 279 president Clint Crabtree, who said typical shifts are between 7.5 and eight hours, sometimes without a break. Chronic staff shortages and scheduling snafus are exacerbating the problem, he said.

"It happens quite a bit that they don't have time to get out of the seat, to go take a washroom break," Crabtree said.

John Manconi, general manager of transportation services, says OC Transpo needs to make tough choices when it comes to scheduling. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

On Wednesday, OC Transpo boss John Manconi acknowledged drivers are exhausted, and said many are refusing to take overtime shifts.

"We're hearing about more recovery time, more frequency of service ... it's not a bottomless pit. I'd love to solve everybody's issue. But it's fares, taxes or services," Manconi said.