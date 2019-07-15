Man, 21, killed in western Quebec ATV crash

A 21-year-old man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle went off the road in Lac-Simon, Que., overnight.

The Sûreté du Québec said they were called to an area of the waterfront at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

They found the driver and tried to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are trying to determine why his vehicle left the road.

Lac-Simon is about 90 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa-Gatineau.