Police in western Quebec are searching for a kayaker who disappeared Saturday on Lac Sainte-Marie.

The man, who is in his 30s, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. after his spouse lost sight of him on the lake.

While the kayak has been found, the man remains missing, said Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

An SQ command post was set up at the scene Sunday morning. Crews are searching on foot and in the water, Dorsainville said.

Lac Sainte-Marie is approximately 80 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa.