Woman dies after snowmobile crash on lake

A 20-year-old Gatineau woman is dead after being thrown from her snowmobile in western Quebec last night.

According to Sûreté du Québec, a group of people were snowmobiling on Lac Noir, near Lac-Sainte-Marie, approximately 60 kilometres north of Gatineau.

The group eventually noticed the woman was missing and found her lying motionless on the lake.

It's believed the woman hit a stump at the lake's edge and was thrown from her snowmobile.

Emergency services were called around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was declared dead at the hospital