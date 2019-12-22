Skip to Main Content
Woman dies after snowmobile crash on lake
Ottawa

Woman dies after snowmobile crash on lake

A 20-year-old Gatineau woman is dead after being thrown from her snowmobile in western Quebec last night. 

Police believe the woman hit a stump and was thrown from her vehicle

CBC News ·
According to Sûreté du Québec, a group of people were snowmobiling on Lac Noir, near Lac-Sainte-Marie, approximately 60 kilometres north of Gatineau. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec )

A 20-year-old Gatineau woman is dead after being thrown from her snowmobile in western Quebec last night. 

According to Sûreté du Québec, a group of people were snowmobiling on Lac Noir, near Lac-Sainte-Marie, approximately 60 kilometres north of Gatineau.

The group eventually noticed the woman was missing and found her lying motionless on the lake. 

It's believed the woman hit a stump at the lake's edge and was thrown from her snowmobile.

Emergency services were called around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was declared dead at the hospital

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|