Sûreté du Québec searching Lac du Poisson-Blanc for missing man

Divers with the Sûreté du Québec spent Tuesday searching for a 38-year-old man who went missing in Lac du Poisson-Blanc Monday evening, but he remains missing.

Emergency services were called to the lake on Monday evening around 8 p.m. According to witnesses, the man was attempting to swim to a boat that was floating away when he disappeared.

Police found the boat at around 10 p.m., but there was no sign of the man.

In July, a 34-year-old man drowned in the same lake. He was found after two days of searching. The lake is near Notre-Dame-du-Laus, about 120 kilometres north of Ottawa.