$22.5M to prevent sewer backups in Gatineau's Lac-Beauchamp

The City of Gatineau is dipping into a federal fund to make its eastern Lac-Beauchamp neighbourhood more resistant to flooding during heavy rain.

Sewers in the area have backed up into and damaged homes and businesses several times in recent years, including July 2018 and October 2017.

The city applied for money from the federal government's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, and Radio-Canada has learned it is getting $22.5 million to work on culverts, water retention areas and erosion resistance around Wabassee Creek.

The city is expected to announce how much it's chipping in at an official announcement Thursday morning.

Construction is expected to start later this year to keep more stormwater out of sewers. It's expected to be finished by 2027.

The area was also hit hard by flooding along the Ottawa River in the spring of 2017 and 2019.