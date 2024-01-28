STO cancelling dozens of bus trips starting Monday

The public transit authority in Gatineau, Que., says a persistent labour shortage has forced it to cancel dozens of daily bus trips, including several that cross the river into Ottawa.

In a French-language media release, the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) said the cancellations will begin Monday and will primarily occur during the peak morning and afternoon periods.

They will run from Monday to Friday, the STO said.

The agency said it had to make difficult choices as to which bus trips to cancel, but it took several factors into consideration, including ridership levels.

One-off cancellations could be added as well, due to further labour force issues or mechanical problems, the STO said. Any cancellations would be shared on the STO's website, which will be updated daily.

It could be two to three months "maximum" before normal STO service is restored, said Coun. Jocelyn Blondin, chair of the agency's board of directors, in an interview with Radio-Canada.

The STO said it's eagerly seeking bus drivers, and a recruitment campaign to fill several key positions is in full swing.

Blondin added that a firm has been hired to recruit operators who already have their licences, meaning they won't have to go through as much training.