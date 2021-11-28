Labour shortage leaves small business owners in the lurch during holiday season

A labour shortage brought on by the pandemic is putting local shop owners in a bind during one of the busiest times of year.

Before the pandemic, Molly van der Schee would only need to hire one person to help handle the holiday rush by receiving inventory and running the storefront of her Westboro card and gift shop, The Village Quire. Now, however, there is the added challenge of handling online orders — which she turned to when many stores were forced to shutter their doors — which requires additional training for any new employee.

So far, she hasn't found anyone.

"The season is now. It'd be great if someone could walk in and give me a month and I didn't have to do all that training, but it's going to take a couple of shifts to get them up to speed with the things I need," van der Schee said.

By the time she would likely finish training a seasonal employee, the holiday rush would be nearly over.

Shortage affecting all businesses

Omar Al Tellawi hasn't received a single application for two full-time positions he has open at his restaurant, The Baker, in Barrhaven, despite searching for the last three weeks.

Omar Al Tellawi, owner of The Baker in Barrhaven, says he's tried to attract employees by offering more than minimum wage, but no one has applied so far. (Submitted by Omar Al Tellawi)

"We don't see the light at the end of the tunnel, we don't know what's going to happen," he said, noting that nearly every business in the strip mall where his restaurant is located is looking to hire.

It's a common occurrence across Ottawa, according to Michelle Groulx, executive director of the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas.

"It's been a difficult time for a lot of businesses in hiring, and it's been highly competitive," she said.

For van der Schee and Al Tellawi, the lack of extra help has meant they've needed to work extra hours themselves to keep their businesses running smoothly.

"I love my store, so it's ok, but I'd like to spend some time planning my own Christmas at home or being with my family," said van der Schee.

Large stores offering bonuses

Al Tellawi said he's been trying to attract potential employees by offering an hourly rate above minimum wage, but to no avail.

Larger stores have resorted to offering hiring bonuses in an effort to attract employees, which makes it difficult for independent businesses to compete, said Nada Elnahla, a marketing professor at Carleton's Sprott School of Business.

"[Small businesses] will suffer the most by this new trend because it will mean they will have to have more expenses in order to be able to operate," she said.

Al Tellawi agrees. "If I do that and butt heads with the big guys, I'm going to lose," he said.