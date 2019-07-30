What's open and closed in Ottawa Labour Day Monday

The last long weekend of summer is fast approaching and with the Labour Day holiday, many local services and businesses will have different hours.

Here's the holiday schedule across the city for Monday, Sept. 5.

Shopping and attractions

Grocery stores

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m..

The Beer Store and LCBO

Four Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: College Square at 1984 Baseline Rd., 515 Somerset St. W, 548 Montreal Rd. and Heron Park at 1860 Bank St.

All LCBO locations will be closed.

Pharmacies

A number of Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open. Check individual stores for holiday hours.

Malls

The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Place d'Orléans and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre are closed.

Tanger Outlets is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individual store hours may vary.

The Rideau Centre hasn't yet listed its holiday hours.

Museums and galleries

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The history and war museums will be closed.

The agriculture, aviation and science museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be closed.

Movie theatres

All Cineplex theatre locations are open.

The ByTowne Cinema and Mayfair Theatre are both open.

Getting around

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo and O-Train Line 1 service and O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on the new fall Sunday schedule.

Special weekend service to summer destinations will operate, with service to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25, Petrie Island on Route 139 and the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185.

Families or groups can travel all day with a DayPass that costs $11.25. A family or group can include up to six people with a maximum of two who are ages 13 or older.

Para Transpo

Para Transpo is offering a holiday service — regularly scheduled trips will be cancelled. Book Labour Day trips by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo.

Municipal services

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection.

Pickup will resume on Tuesday with collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day, with recycling and green bin collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road waste facility will be open.

Recreation

Some pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness activities and aquafitness with modified schedules.

Beaches are no longer supervised by lifeguards.

Wading pools are closed for the season, but splash pads remain open.

Ottawa Public Health

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed.

For clinic hours and availability visit the COVID-19 vaccine page or the COVID-19 testing page.

The Sexual Health Clinic at 179 Clarence St. and all satellite clinics will be closed.

The Site needle and syringe program's office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The program's mobile van will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health information Centre will be closed.

Libraries

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed.

Municipal child care

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Other services