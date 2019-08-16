Labour Ministry investigates construction worker hit by fire extinguisher

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after a construction worker was struck by a fire extinguisher that fell from above him in an elevator shaft on Wednesday.

"It was reported that while cleaning an elevator pit, a worker was struck by a fire extinguisher," ministry spokesperson Janet Deline said in a statement.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a Claridge Homes highrise construction site on Gloucester and Nepean streets, between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets.

A ministry inspector issued one order the day of the incident, Deline said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Information about the size of the extinguisher and the floor from which it fell has not yet been determined.

Lifted out of shaft

Paramedics responded to a call for a 28-year-old man who was found at the bottom of an elevator shaft after being struck in the head.

He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics took precautions to immobilize his spine, partially due to the nature of the injury but also to get him safely out of the elevator shaft.

Firefighters also responded to the call to help lift the patient out of the elevator shaft.