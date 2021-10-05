At least 500 partiers take over Airbnb in western Quebec

A riverside party at an Airbnb rental north of Gatineau, Que., last weekend attracted a crowd that was more than 50 times the province's indoor gathering limit, police say.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say there were at least 500 people on chemin Brown in La Pêche near the Gatineau River and Mont Cascades golf course Saturday night.

A spokesperson said police plan to issue many tickets to party attendees who arrived to the narrow dirt road in several school buses and cars. Police started getting calls around 10 p.m. that night.

Nobody was injured, but neighbours said they were scared.

"I had intoxicated people who came to my property, to my door, and I had no choice but to go out and tell them they were not in the right place," Éric Labelle, who lives down the road, said in a French interview.

Listing says 6 people maximum

Quebec's current gathering limits are 10 people inside and 20 people outside, and the Airbnb host told Radio-Canada his listing clearly says a maximum of six people were allowed inside the building.

"We were clearly the victim of a premeditated sabotage," said Nicolas Dupont in French, adding it's important for him to follow the community's rules.

Nicolas Dupont owns the building on chemin Brown where the party happened. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

In 2019, the municipality voted to regulate short-term rentals, not ban them.

Mayor Guillaume Lamoureux said the rules have generally worked but he expects they'll be reviewed. He said he wants to find other ways to discourage people from doing something like this again.

Labelle said he wants short-term rentals banned.

"We're not a tourist area. We're a residential area."