Avalanche experts join effort to recover buried worker's body

Engineers and avalanche specialists have been called to a quarry in western Quebec to help recover the body of a worker killed in a landslide there last week.

The body of 31-year-old Daniel Dompierre of Bouchette, Que., remains in the excavator he was operating when the landslide buried him Thursday morning.

Emergency crews have been able to get close enough to confirm he was dead, but couldn't remove his body because of the instability of the scene, according to MRC des Collines police.

An engineering team from Montreal with experience in similar incidents, along with two avalanche experts from the Sûreté du Québec, were at the quarry Monday to aid in the recovery effort.

Speaking in French, MRC des Collines police Insp. André Levesque told reporters Monday the team is trying to form a recovery plan that will minimize the risk to rescuers, but he didn't know how long that would take.

Insp. André Levesque told reporters rain forecast for Monday is one factor slowing the recovery effort. (Lorian Belanger/Radio-Canada)

He also said it's too early to know if there will be any charges or penalties related to Dompierre's death.

The CNESST, Quebec's workplace safety watchdog, is participating in the investigation.