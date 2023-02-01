2 killed in crash north of Wakefield

Police say two people were killed in a crash on route 105 in La Pêche, Que., Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in Farrellton, according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and the two people who were killed were in the same vehicle, police said. The people in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The road was closed to vehicles until around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The scene is approximately 10 kilometres north of Wakefield and 45 kilometres north of downtown Gatineau.