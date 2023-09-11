Driver killed in truck rollover in La Pêche

Local police say a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital Monday morning after rolling his truck west of Wakefield in La Pêche, Que.

Police in the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais said they were called to chemin de la Beurrerie near its intersection with chemin McCrank around 7:05 a.m.

They said in a news release that when the 10-wheel truck rolled near a curve, the driver was ejected from his seat and pinned under his vehicle.

Chemin de la Beurrerie is closed for the investigation, police said. They said the victim was from La Pêche and didn't release his name.