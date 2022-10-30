Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Driver dies in Saturday crash after going off road in La Pêche, Que.

A 36-year-old woman died Saturday after a road trip on chemin Cléo-Fournier, located in the western Quebec municipality of La Pêche, police say. 

Single-vehicle collision left woman, 36, in critical condition, later pronounced dead

CBC News ·
According to police, early findings suggest the woman lost control at a curve and skidded into a mature tree on the other side of a ditch. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

A 36-year-old woman died Saturday after a road trip on chemin Cléo-Fournier, located in the western Quebec municipality of La Pêche, police say. 

MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais police were called to the road just before 3 p.m. to respond to a single-vehicle crash. 

When officers arrived, the woman was already in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at Wakefield hospital.

According to a police release, early findings suggest the woman lost control at a curve and skidded into a mature tree on the other side of a ditch. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now