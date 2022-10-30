Driver dies in Saturday crash after going off road in La Pêche, Que.

A 36-year-old woman died Saturday after a road trip on chemin Cléo-Fournier, located in the western Quebec municipality of La Pêche, police say.

MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais police were called to the road just before 3 p.m. to respond to a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, the woman was already in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at Wakefield hospital.

According to a police release, early findings suggest the woman lost control at a curve and skidded into a mature tree on the other side of a ditch.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.