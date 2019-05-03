Gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault granted bail

An Ottawa gymnastics instructor charged with the sexual assault of three young girls has been released on bail.

Klyne Pitpitunge, 27, was charged earlier this week with three counts of sexual assault and interference, which involves sexually touching a person under the age of 16.

Police said Tuesday the alleged victims are between five and 10 years old. Investigators are concerned there could be more victims between four and 12 years old.

Pitpitunge, who was known at Starr Gymnastics as "Wookie," started working at the Morrison Drive location in March, according to the gym's Facebook page.

The alleged offences took place between March 17 and April 27.

He has since been fired, the gym said.

Starr Gymnastics said it's conducting its own investigation into the matter, and would not comment further.

Pitpitunge has not faced charges in Ontario before.

The court released him on recognizance with a $7,500 bond. His next court date is May 9.