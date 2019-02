An autopsy has confirmed the body recovered more than a week ago at Ottawa's Trail Road landfill is that of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq.

The cause of her death hasn't been released.

The 37-year-old Inuk woman from Igloolik, Nunavut, had been living in Ottawa, where she was last seen alive on Jan. 11.

Ottawa police had already charged her daughter, Lennese Kublu, and Kublu's ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwight Brown, with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in relation to the case.

From left to right, Dwight Brown, Lennese Kublu, and Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq. Brown and Kublu are both accused of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead human body. (Kublu family )

The mother and daughter were originally reported missing together. Lennese Kublu and Brown were later located in Toronto.

The search of the landfill spanned 18 days and involved more than 100 investigators.

Police say they're not looking for any other suspects in the case.