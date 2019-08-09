Hull paper plant to create new public waterfront park
$6M park replacing a parking lot is expected to open in 2021
The Kruger company has signed a new lease with the National Capital Commission to keep running its paper plant in downtown Gatineau, Que., and a new public park is part of the deal.
The current lease expires in 2028, meaning the plant that employs about 450 people near the Canadian Museum of History is now able to operate until 2053.
As part of the agreement, Kruger will spend about $6 million to turn a private parking lot near the Ottawa River into a public park, which could open in 2021.
Hull-Wright Coun. Cédric Tessier said that while the plant isn't in the best location to follow the city's downtown revitalization plan, it is good for the city's economy as a whole and a park will allow people more access to the waterfront.
"Don't forget that the banks [of the Ottawa River] between the Macdonald-Cartier and Chaudière bridges were just hosting factories for more than a century," he said.
With files from Radio-Canada's Audrey Roy
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.