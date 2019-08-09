Hull paper plant to create new public waterfront park

The Kruger company has signed a new lease with the National Capital Commission to keep running its paper plant in downtown Gatineau, Que., and a new public park is part of the deal.

The current lease expires in 2028, meaning the plant that employs about 450 people near the Canadian Museum of History is now able to operate until 2053.

As part of the agreement, Kruger will spend about $6 million to turn a private parking lot near the Ottawa River into a public park, which could open in 2021.

Hull-Wright Coun. Cédric Tessier said that while the plant isn't in the best location to follow the city's downtown revitalization plan, it is good for the city's economy as a whole and a park will allow people more access to the waterfront.

"Don't forget that the banks [of the Ottawa River] between the Macdonald-Cartier and Chaudière bridges were just hosting factories for more than a century," he said.