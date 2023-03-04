Accused in Orléans explosion pleads guilty

Kody Troy Crosby, the man charged with causing the explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa's Orléans area earlier this year, pleaded guilty on Thursday.

People in the east end of Ottawa woke up to a massive boom on Feb. 13 as a ball of fire rose into the air.

The blast sent six people to hospital, destroyed four homes under construction in the newly built Avalon Vista community in Orléans and damaged many more.

Crosby pleaded guilty to two counts: breaking and entering a dwelling under construction and intentionally causing damage by explosion.

Police said Crosby, 35, broke into two Blossom Pass Terrace houses the night before the explosion.

He went to the site with the intention of stealing appliances and removed two water heaters out of two homes and left the natural gas line open, court heard.

Natural gas continued to flow into the homes when construction workers arrived the next morning.

Crosby knew when he did this there was a risk of explosion, court heard.

The total cost of the explosion to Minto was $5.3 million.

Drone footage taken after the explosion gave an idea of the damage. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

Court heard victim impacts statements from several homeowners. Ian Carlson said when the explosion happened, he worried his collapsed ceiling had injured his child.

"Although we made it out alive, the trauma we suffered ... haunts me still," according to his statement.

While Carlson did not read out his statement himself, he sat in the courtroom, his wife holding a baby.

According to Crosby's lawyer, Natasha Calvinho, a sentencing hearing will come later today.

Crosby's plea spares the court a months-long trial, Calvino said, adding that Crosby expressed remorse for what he did.

Crosby was charged with breaking and entering, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and several charges related to arson.

He entered court Thursday wearing jeans and a black T-shirt.

Victim impact statements, including one from Minto, the developer of the homes destroyed, are expected to be read out in court.