Kitty Scott returns to National Gallery as chief curator
Kitty Scott returns to National Gallery as chief curator

The National Gallery of Canada has named its former contemporary art curator Kitty Scott as its new deputy director and chief curator.

Worked in Ottawa from 2000 to 2006, most recently at AGO

The Alexandra Bridge over the Ottawa River and the National Gallery of Canada in March 2019. (Ian Black/CBC)

The National Gallery of Canada has named Kitty Scott as its new deputy director and chief curator.

Scott will return to the Ottawa museum, where she served as contemporary art curator from 2000 to 2006, to assume her new role on Jan. 6.

Director and CEO Sasha Suda says Scott is the first woman to permanently hold the chief curator position.

Scott boasts 25 years of experience at art institutions in Canada and abroad, most recently working at the Art Gallery of Ontario, where she worked with Suda.

Previously, the National Gallery's deputy director and chief curator position was held by Paul Lang, who left in March 2018 to work in Strasbourg, France.

Ann Thomas served as interim chief curator.

