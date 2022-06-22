A 19-year-old man from Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg has been arrested in connection with last month's fatal stabbing of a man in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.

Trevor Turner, 22, was found suffering from serious upper body wounds outside a Court Street bar early on the morning of May 28.

Turner was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gatineau police said Wednesday they had arrested 19-year-old Malcolm Smith, a resident of the First Nations community in western Quebec.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday on a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, police said.

The investigation continues and more arrests are expected, Gatineau police said.