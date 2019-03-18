Federal government settles Kitigan Zibi land claims

The federal government has settled a number of land claims by the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation and signed a memorandum of understanding on reconciliation.

The agreement includes more than $116 million from the federal government as part of the settlement of 29 individual claims related to the surrender of reserve lands near Maniwaki, Que.

The Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, which has more than 3,400 members, will be able to use the money toward the purchase of 363 acres of land to add to the reserve.

The memorandum will guide continuing negotiations between the federal government and the band council including rights recognition and consultation.

The negotiations began in 2017 after a land claim was filed in court by the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation.