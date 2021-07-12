Police say homicide, fatal crash north of Gatineau, Que., may be connected

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a Sunday night homicide in Kitigan Zibi and a fatal crash to the south in Kazabazua involving a person or people possibly linked to the killing.

The SQ said a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the Algonquin community north of Gatineau, Que., at about 11:30 p.m after Kitigan Zibi police got a call about mischief against a vehicle.

Police said there were signs of violence at the scene and they were working to find whoever was involved.

Around 11:45 p.m., two vehicles collided about 50 kilometres south of Kitigan Zibi on Highway 105 in the Kazabazua area. A teenage driver was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The SQ said it appears one of the vehicles involved in the crash is linked to the homicide. Both police forces are working to figure out what happened and what exactly the links may be between the two deaths.

Neither victim was identified.