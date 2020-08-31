Kitigan Zibi elects new chief, band council

Residents of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation near Maniwaki, Que., have elected a new chief.

On Saturday, Dylan Whiteduck was elected to the top position on the band council. Whiteduck was also a candidate in the last election in June 2018.

He replaces longtime chief Jean Guy Whiteduck (no relation), who resigned for health reasons about six months after the last election.

Band elections are normally held every two years and were set to take place this past spring, but were postponed because of the pandemic.

Six band councillors were also elected Saturday. The new members are Frank Meness, Gilbert W. Whiteduck and Gordon McGregor. Frankie Cote, Darhlene Twenish and Doug Odjick were re-elected.