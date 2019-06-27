Suspect in 2 bank robberies armed and dangerous, police say

Ottawa police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who allegedly robbed a pair of banks in the city this week.

On Monday, 61-year-old Kirk Nichol walked into a bank on the 300 block of Montreal Road, passed a note to a teller, and demanded cash or he would start shooting, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

Nichol then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Three days later, Nichol showed up at a Rideau Street bank near King Edward Avenue and pointed a gun at a teller, police said. Once again, he fled with cash.

There were no injuries in either robbery, police said.

Call 911

At the time of the robberies, Nichol was on statutory release from an 11-year, five-month federal sentence for robbery and firearms-related offences, police said.

Nichol is six feet two inches tall, weighs roughly 200 pounds and has grey-brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

He has tattoos on his forearms and upper right arm, as well as a scar on his forehead.

Nichol is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911.