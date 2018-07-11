Man found in wrong apartment, lying in bed with baseball bat

Skip to Main Content
Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a 24-year-old man with being unlawfully in a dwelling after they found him lying in a bed in the wrong apartment.

Officers responded to a report shortly after noon Tuesday that a man had unlawfully entered a residence in an apartment complex in Kingston's east end.

The 24-year-old was found lying in bed with a baseball bat when police and the property manager searched the residence, according to a news release from Kingston Police.

The tenant was not home at the time.

Police said the man is a resident of the same building, but did not have permission to be in that unit. He was arrested and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The man was also charged with two counts of breach of probation, police said.

