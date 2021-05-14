Skip to Main Content
Kingston, Ont., woman charged with murder

A 40-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead inside his Bath Road home early Wednesday morning.

Woman also wanted in serious stabbing

Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a 40-year-old woman with murder after a man was found dead in his home earlier this week. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Kingston police officers had been asked to carry out a welfare check at the home at around 3:30 a.m. on May 12 when they found the body of 41-year-old Ryan Villeneuve.

After an "extensive investigation" by the force's major crime unit, the woman was arrested and charged with Villeneuve's death, police said in a media release Friday.

Police did not specify whether she was charged with first-degree or second-degree murder. 

The woman was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing in the city's north end.

That attack took place inside an apartment on Cassidy Street and left a male with serious injuries, police said.

