Kingston, Ont., woman charged with murder

A 40-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead inside his Bath Road home early Wednesday morning.

Kingston police officers had been asked to carry out a welfare check at the home at around 3:30 a.m. on May 12 when they found the body of 41-year-old Ryan Villeneuve.

After an "extensive investigation" by the force's major crime unit, the woman was arrested and charged with Villeneuve's death, police said in a media release Friday.

Police did not specify whether she was charged with first-degree or second-degree murder.

The woman was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing in the city's north end.

That attack took place inside an apartment on Cassidy Street and left a male with serious injuries, police said.