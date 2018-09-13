Kingston woman charged with biting police officer

A 30-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly bit a police officer on the arm.

The incident happened at a motel on Princess Street at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Kingston Police media release.

Earlier that day, police had been investigating a report of a "suspicious" woman leaving a residential building on Avenue Road, who had been accused of stealing clothes from one of the units.

A resident snapped her photo, police said, and showed it to the investigating officer.

Resisted arrest, police say

When police arrived at the motel later that night to investigate reports of a disturbance there, they recognized the woman.

Police said an officer tried to arrest her and the woman fought back, biting his arm as she resisted.

She was eventually arrested and charged with assaulting police, theft, and unlawfully being in a dwelling. She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

The officer suffered minor injuries, Kingston Police said.