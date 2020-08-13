Tanker truck crash leaks liquid tar into Kingston wetland
Eastbound Highway 401 closed at Odessa exit
A tanker truck crashed on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., early Thursday morning, spilling liquid tar into a nearby wetland.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release the eastbound truck struck a guard rail and ended up in the water-filled ditch, damaging its fuel tanks and causing the contents of its trailer, liquid tar, to leak.
The Ministry of the Environment is managing the cleanup, OPP said.
Eastbound Highway 401 is closed between County Road 6, the exit to Odessa, Ont., and Gardiners Road in Kingston.
Lane closures are expected throughout the day due to the cleanup, police said. The heavily damaged truck will also need to be removed from the ditch.
Police said charges are pending against the driver, who suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Comments
