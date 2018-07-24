Doctor recalls treating protester on fire in World Press Photo

A Kingston, Ont., man's father helped treat a man engulfed in flames during anti-government protests last year — a moment captured in an iconic photograph now on display at the World Press Photo exhibition in Ottawa.

George said the protesting man, identified as 28-year-old José Víctor Salazar Balza, and George's father Philip, a medical doctor, were at a protest against President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 3, 2017.

George and Philip's names have been changed by CBC News to protect their identities. Philip, who still lives in Venezuela, said he fears he may get into trouble for criticizing the government there.

"As soon as I got to the [burning man], the first thing he told me was, 'I guess my mom is going to kill me because she doesn't know I am here,'" Philip told CBC Radio's All In A Day earlier this week.

"That hit me a lot because we are talking about a [young man] who is aware of the big problem that his country is in."

'I was trying to comfort him,' doctor recalls

About 5,000 people attended the protests that day, according to Philip. When he found the man in the large crowd, he said his injuries were severe and that 50 to 60 per cent of his body was burned.

Philip didn't have any medical equipment or supplies with him.

"I was trying to comfort him, trying to say to him that everything is going to be fine and [he's] not going to die."

The man caught fire after a motorbike's gas tank exploded. He survived the incident with first- and second-degree burns.

For several months that year, protesters took to the streets to condemn infringements on democratic freedoms, inflation, food shortages and a rise in crime. Protests in May 2017 took a violent turn when demonstrators and riot police clashed.

"Here everybody is protesting, there is protests because we have no medical supplies, because we have a bad economical situation," Philip said. "There is protests because we don't have electric lights, we don't have water supply in our homes."

'Wow, that's my dad'

A photo of the burning protester taken by Ronaldo Schemidt won the 2018 World Press Photo of the Year.

This year one of the World Press Photo exhibitions is being held at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, and contains 161 images.

That's my dad, with that [man], taking care of him the same way he would take care of me. - George

George said he first saw the photos of the man and his father on social media.

"I came along that picture where I see the [man] along with my dad, I recognize my dad and I say, 'Wow, that's my dad, with that [man], taking care of him the same way he would take care of me.'"

The exhibition runs from July 20 until Aug. 12.