Sewage flows into river after pipe breaks in Kingston

Some people in Kingston, Ont., are being asked to conserve water after a pipe broke Thursday at the River Street Pumping Station, flooding it with sewage.

The affected area is in City Central, also known as the old city of Kingston, from the Cataraqui River west to the Little Cataraqui Creek and north to Highway 401.

Utilities Kingston says residents should also take steps to protect their basements from flooding.

"We are appealing to the public to conserve water and reduce sewer use to help reduce overflows and protect the environment," said president and CEO of Utilities Kingston president and CEO Jim Keech.

Keech said Thursday afternoon they still didn't know what caused the pipe to break.

'All hands are on deck'

Officials from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks were also dispatched to the pumping station Thursday afternoon.

"We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of this issue, as well as protecting personal property," Keech said.

Sewage was being directed away from the station and was being collected in a storage tank just upstream in Emma Martin Park.

However, the tank has exceeded capacity and partially treated sewage is already overflowing into the Catarqui River.

City officials urged people to check the real-time sewer overflow map before swimming, fishing, or boating near an overflow location.

Pumping station now back in operation

While the pumping station was brought back online at around 7 p.m., Utilities Kingston said it would take some time for the system to return to normal.

They said people living in central Kingston could reduce the burden on the sanitary system by waiting until morning before showering, washing clothes or running their dishwasher.

People should also delay washing their cars and turn off the water when shaving or brushing teeth.

Homeowners can protect their basements from flooding and reduce household water use by checking to see if sanitary backwater valves are working.

Utilities Kingston also advises removing valuable items from the basement.

The City of Kingston has temporarily closed some municipal facilities in the City Central area to reduce stress on the system.

The following city recreation and leisure facilities, splash pads and public washrooms were closed at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

Municipal facilities

City Hall lower level washrooms, 216 Ontario St.

Visitor information centre washrooms, 209 Ontario St.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, 382 Bagot St.

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, 53 Yonge St.

Belle Park Driving Range clubhouse, 731 Montreal St.

Confederation Basin Marina, 6 Clarence St.

Memorial Centre, including the Outdoor Aqua Park, 303 York St.

Rideau Heights Community Centre & Library, 85 MacCauley St.

Splash pads