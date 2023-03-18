Expect tough party enforcement during school year, says Kingston police chief

Acting Kingston police chief Scott Fraser said over 300 tickets were handed out last weekend as "upwards of 5,000 people" were in the streets, at one point delaying paramedics from responding to a serious injury.

The police chief in Kingston, Ont., says the force's stepped-up enforcement during a party-filled long weekend will set the tone for how they handle unsanctioned gatherings during the school year.

Officers were confronted with an estimated 5,000 people in the University District on the weekend, some of whom were throwing "projectiles," according to acting chief Scott Fraser.

The roads around Queen's University were so jammed, paramedics had trouble reaching someone who'd broken a bone and needed medical assistance, he added.

Fraser said police stepped up their enforcement this year, calling the results were "staggering." Officers laid more than 400 charges and issued $40,900 in fines, according to a joint release from police and bylaw.

He said he hopes that crackdown will teach a lesson.

"Enforcement seems to drive people away, and so we just need to increase our enforcement," said Fraser.

City shuts down pier, beach

This year, the revelry overflowed from Aberdeen Street to the waterfront nearby.

On Wednesday, the city announced Gord Downie Pier and Breakwater Park Beach would be closed to the public from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The shutdown will be in place until Sunday and comes after multiple nuisance parties were declared in the University District and one on the pier itself, according to a media release.

"Large unsanctioned gatherings in this area pose major safety risks, especially at night, necessitating the closure of the park and pier," it reads.

Police and bylaw officers will be patrolling the park and anyone caught there during the closure — even if they're alone — could face a $200 ticket.

A police liaison officer looks looks on as people party on the streets of Kingston, Ont., on March 18, 2023. The city's acting police chief says the way the force handled this past weekend's wild parties is a sign of things to come. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Canada-wide problem

Street parties are a perennial problem at universities across Canada, but the situation in Kingston has long caused public outcry.

In February 2022, Queen's announced a task force to try and tackle the issue.

Its website currently offers a list of recommendations, from facilitating access to food and water when parties take place to organizing an Ontario-wide roundtable to discuss the problem with other universities.

The "enforcement and policing" section only offers two points, but provides a link to nine others that weren't endorsed by the task force.

They include a suggestion to arrange "sanctioned lawful large gatherings" on playing fields or other large venues on campus. If neighbours don't object, Aberdeen could even be turned into a permanent "pedestrian-only" street with facilities to support on-site events.

There's also a call to increase fines from $2,000 to $10,000 and to update the code of conduct at Queen's to address off-campus behaviour like street parties and bottle throwing.

Students who break the rules could be expelled without getting their tuition refunded.

However, the task force "did not endorse these additional recommendations as they present legal, jurisdictional and practical challenges for implementation," they note online.

University using social media campaign

In a statement to CBC, a spokesperson for Queen's said that students charged last weekend will be referred to its non-academic misconduct system.

The university and community partners proactively encouraged students to behave, and while most of them did, a minority "push the boundaries of acceptable behaviour," it said.

"We continue to go door-to-door in the university district speaking directly to students as well as adding messaging to our social media campaign directed to students that specifically addresses street parties," the statement said.

Fraser called the weekend's events "disappointing" and said police liaison teams will keep visiting the district to hammer home that large-scale parties can't continue.

"These are things that everyone knows [they can't do] at home, so I'm not sure why they believe they can do it here," he said.

"Unfortunately, it just reinforces the fact that we have to have a fairly significant presence when [students] come out."