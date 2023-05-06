Kingston train derailment caused 'limited' acid leak, CN says

One of the cars on a freight train that derailed in Kingston, Ont., Friday morning experienced a "limited leak" of industrial acid, CN now says.

The rail car was transporting adipic acid, a "solid industrial product commonly used in food and to make everyday household items such as nylon," CN said in a statement Saturday.

The leak has now been controlled and poses no threat to public safety or drinking water, CN said.

The rail company initially said no leaks had been detected.

The train was carrying what CN described as "dangerous goods" when it derailed over the Little Cataraqui Creek, which is part of a marshland conservation area, at around 10:35 a.m. Friday.

CN said Saturday that its crews and local first responders remain on site, and four of the derailed cars are now back on the tracks.

Two of the cars ended up in the water after the derailment, Kingston Police said yesterday. There were three crew members on the train, but no injuries have been reported.

The derailment also caused a small rail bridge over the creek to collapse.

Bath Road has been closed between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads since the derailment and is expected to remain closed until Monday.