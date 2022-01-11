Skip to Main Content
Kingston police identify victim of Monday's fatal stabbing

Police have identified the 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death at the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont., early Monday morning.

David Jaeger Hodgson, 51, quickly succumbed to injuries after stabbing at Integrated Care Hub

CBC News ·
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing at the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont., very early Monday morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

David Jaeger Hodgson quickly succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed shortly after 2 a.m., Kingston police wrote in a Tuesday afternoon news release. 

A 48-year-old man hiding in a nearby forest was taken into custody about 10 hours later and he has been charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge.

The accused attended a bail hearing on Tuesday and was remanded into custody, police say.

Police aren't searching for other suspects and say there's no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Integrated Care Hub, a social services organization north of the city's core, remains open for use.

