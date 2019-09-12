Kingston police shoot stabbing suspect

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has responded to a serious incident in downtown Kingston after police there opened fire on an apparent stabbing suspect.

It happened outside a residential building at the corner of Queen and Bagot streets sometime before 2 p.m.

Kingston police are not responding to calls from CBC, but witness Peter Hoang told Radio-Canada he saw a man stab two people outside the building.

Hoang, who works at a nail salon across the street, said that's when police arrived. As passersby tried to help one of the victims, Hoang said the suspect began moving toward an officer, who opened fire.

"The police officer was asking the man to drop the knife, but he didn't."

The suspect then began to harm himself, Hoang said.

Another witness, Holly Nguyen, said it was a horrifying scene.

"I have never seen something like this before in my life. It was just crazy," Nguyen said.

Frontenac paramedics responded to a call in downtown Kingston, Ont., involving multiple patients Thursday afternoon. (Frontenac Paramedics )

Several patients taken to hospital

Frontenac paramedics confirmed they transported "multiple patients" to hospital after the incident, but would not elaborate on any details.

There's no official word on the condition of those taken to hospital. The Kingtson Health Sciences Centre initially called a Code Orange in response to the incident.

Kingston police said Queen Street between Wellington and Montreal streets is closed for the investigation, as well as Bagot Street between Princess and Barrack streets.

The SIU investigates deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.