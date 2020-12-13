2 dead after possible stabbing at Kingston, Ont., rooming house

Two people are dead after what police in Kingston, Ont., are calling a possible stabbing at a local rooming house.

Officers were called to the rooming house on Pine Street near Division Street at around 10 p.m. Saturday night after receiving multiple 911 calls, the Kingston Police Service said in a media release Sunday.

Once there, they found three people with injuries, two of whom were without vital signs.

A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while a 39-year-old woman was taken to the Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was declared dead in hospital.

A 47-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and released, police said.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Kingston police had not announced any charges or arrests in the case. Their investigation continues.