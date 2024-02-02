Dead geese prompt investigation in Kingston

Officials in Kingston, Ont., say they don't know what killed about 30 Canada geese in a lakeside park, but they're warning residents to steer clear and keep their pets leashed as they continue to investigate.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said it investigated "deceased and distressed Canada geese" found recently in Lake Ontario Park, just west of Kingston's downtown.

"Staff observed signs of sickness and the presence of approximately 30 dead birds," according to the release.

While the cause has not been determined, cleanup of the dead waterfowl is underway, the city said.

Residents are asked not to handle sick, injured or dead birds. Pet owners are asked to keep their cats indoors and their dogs leashed.

They can contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative's Ontario office to report dead or distressed birds. The Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre is another option, the city said.

In cases where it's necessary to handle a dead or injured bird, people should cover their hands with gloves or double plastic bags, avoid touching the bird's bodily fluids and wash thoroughly afterward.

The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is currently testing the dead birds, the city said. Results are expected in about two weeks.

The deaths have also been reported to the province's Ministry of Natural Resources.