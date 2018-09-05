Man shot, killed at Kingston, Ont., motel

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed at a motel in Kingston, Ont., early Wednesday morning, and a 19-year-old man is facing charges.

Kingston Police said a report of a disturbance and shots fired at the unspecified Princess Street motel came in at about 1 a.m.

They found the shooting victim there, and he didn't survive his injuries.

By 2 a.m., police said they had arrested a 19-year-old man nearby. He'll remain in custody until his court appearance this afternoon, police said.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

The major crime unit is not looking for any other suspects, and their investigation into what happened continues.