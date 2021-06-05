Skip to Main Content
Kingston, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place as manhunt ensues

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking residents in the Rideau Heights area to stay in place as officers search for a male who is believed to have discharged a firearm. 

Police in Kingston, Ont., are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous. Residents of the Rideau Heights are are asked not to approach the man and to shelter inside. (Paul Jay/CBC)

The man is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area near Montreal Street and Highway 401 at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday due to a suspected altercation involving the use of a pistol. 

The man is described as being in his 20s, Caucasian, wearing a white shirt and blue-coloured pants.

Kingston police have blocked off much of the area, using canine units to help search for the man.

According to a news release, the man may have fled down Virginia or Compton streets.

People are asked to avoid the area, with residents asked to lock their doors and windows. 

Those with information about the man's whereabouts are asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

