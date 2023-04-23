Kingston area shaken by small earthquake
According to Earthquakes Canada, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. Its epicentre was on the other side of the Canada-U.S. border, roughly 20 kilometres south of Watertown, N.Y.
Quake's epicentre located in upstate New York
A minor earthquake caused some shaking and rattling in the Kingston, Ont., area Sunday afternoon.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the 4.1-magnitude quake occurred at around 2:10 p.m.
Its epicentre was on the other side of the Canada-U.S. border, roughly 20 kilometres south of Watertown, N.Y., the agency said.
Several people in the Kingston area shared on social media that the quake shook their houses. Others said it sounded like a loud rumble or a slamming door, with one person noting it woke them up from their nap.
As of 6 p.m., 74 people had reported to Earthquakes Canada that they'd felt it.
Hundreds more have made similar reports to the United States Geological Survey, which was reporting it as a 3.6-magnitude quake.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?