Kingston area shaken by small earthquake

According to Earthquakes Canada, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. Its epicentre was on the other side of the Canada-U.S. border, roughly 20 kilometres south of Watertown, N.Y.

Quake's epicentre located in upstate New York

CBC News ·
A yellow map with a red star just south of a town named "Waterton."
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at around 2:10 p.m. on April 23, 2023, just south of Watertown, N.Y., according to Earthquakes Canada. (Earthquakes Canada)

A minor earthquake caused some shaking and rattling in the Kingston, Ont., area Sunday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the 4.1-magnitude quake occurred at around 2:10 p.m. 

Its epicentre was on the other side of the Canada-U.S. border, roughly 20 kilometres south of Watertown, N.Y., the agency said.

Several people in the Kingston area shared on social media that the quake shook their houses. Others said it sounded like a loud rumble or a slamming door, with one person noting it woke them up from their nap.

As of 6 p.m., 74 people had reported to Earthquakes Canada that they'd felt it.

Hundreds more have made similar reports to the United States Geological Survey, which was reporting it as a 3.6-magnitude quake.

