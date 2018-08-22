Kingston man charged with sexually assaulting daughter

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter and threatening to shoot her boyfriend.

Police say the alleged victim was staying at her father's home on Aug. 9.

It's alleged that when the accused came home, he consumed drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say that after the girl made a statement to police on Monday, it was learned there was an earlier incident in which the father allegedly threatened to shoot her boyfriend while holding a knife against his leg.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with harassment by threatening conduct, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and incest, police said.