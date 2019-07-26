Kingston Police charge man wanted for decades-old sexual assaults

A man who had been wanted for the alleged sexual assault of two young male victims in the early 1980s has been caught in Halifax, Kingston Police say.

The 71-year-old was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant and transported back to Kingston for a bail hearing, which took place July 24.

The accused was affiliated with various youth groups and teen events in Kingston throughout the early 1980s, according to a news release issued by police.

He moved to the Greater Toronto Area in the late 1980s and stayed there into the 1990s.

Investigators say there could be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to call police at 613-549-4660, extension 6159.