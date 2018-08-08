Kingston set to rein in Uber

If you want to drive for Uber in Kingston, Ont., it's about to cost you.

Under a new bylaw passed by the Kingston Area Taxi Commission, the city will soon start regulating ride-hailing services much like it does traditional taxis.

Under the bylaw, companies such as Uber or Lyft will be required to pay a $40,000 administration fee when they first apply to enter the local market, and an annual $35,000 fee after that.

For drivers, it means coughing up anywhere from $350 to $900 in yearly licensing fees and other charges, as well as footing the bill for police record checks.

Cars must be no older than eight years, and must undergo regular checks.

Taxi industry 'distressed'

It's a big change for drivers who, until now, have not had to pay any additional fees in order to start driving for companies such as Uber.

The changes come amid concerns the newcomers are unfairly disrupting the regulated taxi industry.

"We had three major taxi companies who were very distressed at Uber appearing in town, and saying that they were operating under no rules compared to our taxi drivers, who have quite a list of rules that they have to follow under our bylaw," Liz Schell, a member of the taxi commission, told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

"We worry about what to do when something goes wrong," Schell said. "When things go bad, who do you call? So we really felt we had to level that playing field, especially in terms of safety."

The City of Ottawa updated its taxi bylaw to legalize ride-sharing in April 2016, despite howls of protest from the taxi industry. Both Uber and Lyft now operate legally in Ottawa.

Limits on cars

Kingston's bylaw also caps the number of ride-hailing vehicles in the city at 150, with no more than 50 drivers allowed to be on call at any one time.

According to Schell, there are currently about 400 licensed taxis on Kingston's roads.

Despite the stiff financial requirements facing Uber drivers, Schell denies the changes are designed to drive the companies out of Kingston.

"They [​Uber] are competitive, and yes there is a place [for them]," she said.

Unlike Ottawa's bylaw, Kingston's will require all ride-sharing operators to display a decal on their cars, and to display identification with a name, address and photograph inside their vehicles.

The changes go into effect Sept. 15.