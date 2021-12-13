Gatherings limited to 5 people in Kingston, Ont., as cases surge

Health officials in Kingston, Ont., are further tightening gathering restrictions as the area's health unit deals with the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in all of Ontario.

As of Friday, the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reported not only a record number of cases that day, but a weekly 242.3 cases per 100,000 residents, which it suspects is mostly due to the spreading omicron variant.

On Monday, the area's medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, issued a Section 22 order limiting both indoor and outdoor gatherings in the City of Kingston, including public events, to a maximum of five people. The order also affects indoor dining at restaurants and bars.

The order comes into effect at 6 p.m. ET Monday and continues for the next seven days until noon ET next Monday, Dec. 20.

"Cases are increasing at a concerning rate and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community," Oglaza wrote in a statement. "We have come so far, and as we provide increasing immunity to our community through immunization, we must all be vigilant and keep our community safe."

Alcohol, dining restrictions

Indoor dining will also be restricted as restaurants and bars must close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except to allow takeout, the health unit wrote.

These businesses can only serve alcohol between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m., and only four people will be allowed at one table. Dancing, singing and live music are not allowed.

Restaurants will still be allowed to offer pickup and takeout at any point.

Any person or business that violates the order can face a fine up to $5,000 per day.

Piotr also asked residents to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, stay home when ill and reduce their contacts.