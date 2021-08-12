Kingston police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in death of 43-year-old man
A Kingston man has died from injuries that occurred during a violent incident involving a gun, according to Kingston Police.
A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged, with more firearms charges anticipated
The 43-year-old man was found by Kingston police at a home on Fergus Street, according to a Kingston police press release.
Police had been called to the area of Fergus Street and Concession Street in downtown Kingston at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Shortly after, police arrested a 20 year-old Toronto man nearby. The man has been charged with second-degree murder and police say he is likely to be charged with further firearms offences.
He was taken to police headquarters, had a bail hearing and has been remanded into custody.
The major crime unit is still investigating and asks anyone with information to contact police.
